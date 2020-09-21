STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona or not, weddings can’t wait

Though big, fat marriages are a no-go, people are finding innovative and quirky ways — from saying ‘I do’ online to sadya-over-the-internet — to conduct marriages in corona season

Published: 21st September 2020 04:53 AM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Marriages, it is said, are made in heaven. No wonder then, that an earthly pandemic could barely do much to keep wedding bells in check. Though Covid-19 and the ensuing curbs have robbed the big fat Mallu weddings of much of their sheen and bustle, couples in the state have been innovative and enterprising when it comes to tying the knot. From saying ‘I do’ online to sadya-over-the-internet, friends and family have been treated to quirky yet happy weddings proceedings.

Jerin Thomas, who  got engaged last week, has been planning the marriage for over a year but it got postponed due to several reasons and finally, Covid. “I had been in a relationship for over six years and we looked forward to the biggest day of our lives, but things got postponed. Our families chose a date in April and that was when Covid poured water on our plans. We waited for another four months, but it became evident that Covid days would not be over anytime soon and so we decided to get engaged,” said Jerin, a software engineer residing at Vaikom. He said getting married these days is relatively inexpensive compared to normal times. 

According to Irene Koshy, who got married in June, “It is a different experience, when we meet and interact with our family members online and share our cherished moments with our best friends who missed the occasion”. 

Adjusting to the new normal, several couples are also able to afford and celebrate their special day with loved ones at three-star hotels and resorts. As per the restrictions, the number of invitees to a wedding or social gathering should not exceed 50.  “We always thought of having a fancy big fat wedding but often due to the number of invitees going up, it is hardly affordable. I would have settled for a normal temple wedding and then reception at home for relatives but due to Covid and its restrictions, I can afford a resort in Kumarakom for the reception,” said Amal K, a resident of Alappuzha, who is getting married on September 27.

Meanwhile, parents of grooms, who dreamt of holding well-attended marriages, as well as wedding caterers, who are in doldrums due to loss of business, are the two sections worst hit as a result. “Earlier, if we had orders for seven to 10 weddings in a month, there are barely five these days. Since the invitees are very few, our earnings too have come down,” said Stephen George, a wedding caterer in Chengannur.  

Fr Mathew Kilukkan, spokesperson of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, said that several weddings and baptisms which adhere to Covid protocol are taking place since people have realised that there is no point in waiting any longer.

“In the last two months, over 10 weddings of those belonging to the archdiocese might have taken place. Each parish maintains records of the weddings and baptisms being held. There have even been instances of multiple weddings taking place in one church,” said Fr Kilukkan.

