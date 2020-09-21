STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two workers killed in quarry blast in Kerala's Malayattoor; activist suspects terror links

The deceased -- both migrant workers -- have been identified are Periyannan Lakshmanan, a native of Salem, Tamil Nadu and D Naga, Chamaraja Nagar, Karnataka.

Published: 21st September 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

The reason for the blast is not known, police said adding an investigation has been launched into the incident. (Photo | ANI)

The reason for the blast is not known, police said adding an investigation has been launched into the incident. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons, who were on Covid19 quarantine, were killed in a blast at a building adjacent to a quarrying unit in Malayattoor in Ernakulam early on Monday.

The deceased -- both migrant workers -- have been identified are Periyannan Lakshmanan, a native of Salem, Tamil Nadu and D Naga, Chamaraja Nagar, Karnataka.

According to police, a spark from the nearby electric pole during the heavy rain in the wee hours of Monday was the main reason for the blast.

"Both workers were in quarantine. They were sleeping close to the room filled with explosives. Though we suspect the electric spark as the trigger to the sudden blast, a probe has been launched into the incident," said a police official.

Alleging terror links into the incident, Kochi-based social activist C R Neelakandan demanded an investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the blast.

"As it shows the clear violation of quarry rules issued by the state government by storing huge amounts of explosives, there should be a thorough investigation by the NIA into the blast.  With two lives lost in the blast, a terrorist angle should also be probed," he said. 

According to him, the land owned by the forest department was given for agriculture farms and later the surplus land was returned to the department.

"It was illegally converted into a quarry with the help of a few politicians," Neelakandan said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala quarry blast Malayattoor
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp