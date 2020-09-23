STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jose’s KC(M) hands over local body wish list to LDF

Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) faction, which turned down all reconciliation efforts of the UDF leadership to bring them back to the coalition, has expedited steps to join the LDF camp.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) faction, which turned down all reconciliation efforts of the UDF leadership to bring them back to the coalition, has expedited steps to join the LDF camp. Though neither the LDF leadership nor Jose K Mani has confirmed that they have started formal talks, both sides have commenced preliminary steps towards the same. 

With local body elections nearing, the preliminary discussions are centred on seat sharing and the KC(M) leadership has handed over a list of local body wards from which they wish to contest in various districts to the LDF leaders in the respective regions. In the KC(M) strongholds, the party leadership is learnt to have sought more seats than the UDF had allocated them in the previous elections. However, it is not clear whether the LDF local leaders have accepted the demand. “In Changanassery assembly constituency, we had contested from 59 local body wards in 2015. Since we have a strong presence in the region, we have demanded 74 wards, including in the municipality and grama panchayats,” said a source in the KC(M). 

A prominent leader of the KC(M) in Changanassery has handed over the list to the CPM area committee. 
The list was prepared as per the directives of Jose K Mani to the district presidents of the party. Jose had held separate meetings with party district presidents after the steering committee meeting in Kottayam on September 6. However, Jose and his close aides have kept the discussions in this regard highly confidential and even the other state leaders are unaware of the development.

The LDF leadership is yet to take a decision on inducting KC(M) into the coalition or reaching an understanding with the party in the upcoming local body elections to assess its “actual strength” before allowing its formal entry into the front. At the same time, KC(M) sources said the LDF leadership and the party have expedited the steps to join hands with the blessings of the CPM leadership.

Disqualification of Joseph, Mons sought
T’Puram: N Jayaraj, MLA from Kerala Congress (Mani) faction, has filed a petition to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan seeking disqualification of Joseph faction MLAs P J Joseph and Mons Joseph. Jose faction has sought the disqualification of the two MLAs for violating the whip to stay away from the no-confidence motion discussion against the LDF Government and the Rajya Sabha election which was held on August 24. The Speaker is yet to react on the issue.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jose K Mani Kerala Congress (M) LDF
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp