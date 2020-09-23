STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kochi's Lulu Mall shut down after area declared containment zone amid COVID-19 spike

Without naming Lulu, health officials said 10 employees from a mall in Edapally tested positive for the virus on Tuesday

Published: 23rd September 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

In the wake of the COVID-19 threat, Lulu Mall wears a deserted look.

In the wake of the COVID-19 threat, Lulu Mall wears a deserted look. (Photo | EPS/Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Mall in Kochi, Kerala's biggest retail mall, was closed temporarily till further notice on Wednesday after authorities declared the Kalamassery Municipality area (Division 34), under which it falls, a containment zone. Ernakulam district collector S Suhas declared the division a containment zone on Tuesday night.

According to Lulu Mall authorities, it will remain closed till further orders from the district administration. "The reopening date will be declared later after disinfection and discussions with district administration officials," said an official at Lulu.

Without naming Lulu, health officials said 10 employees from a mall in Edapally tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. "We have placed the mall under the scanner and the rest of the employees and other staff working at the mall are placed under quarantine. Since COVID cases are rising in the district, people should be careful while going to public places. Masks and social distancing are the key to contain the spread in public places," said a health official.

"In the last couple of weeks, we have received complaints from the general public that many are not following the COVID norms in public places, especially in malls. We have alerted the police in this regard," added the health official.

Earlier, the district collector had declared Division 34 as a containment zone after 50 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district from the area. Following this, Lulu Mall was closed for a few days and was reopened after disinfection.

So far, over 12,000 COVID cases have been reported in Ernakulam district. As many as 3982 persons are undergoing treatment in the district for COVID.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lulu Mall Kochi COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp