Controversies a blot on Left govt’s image, says CPI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The current controversies related to gold smuggling and Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel have blotted the Left government’s image, observed the CPI leadership. The two-day CPI state executive meet which began on Wednesday witnessed criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Jaleel. The CPI executive, however, decided that measures should be taken to strengthen the Left front.

Some of the speakers at the meeting criticised the CM’s style of responding to probing questions. Some said that being a minister, Jaleel should have shown more maturity in his actions. He should not have gone for questioning in such a clandestine manner that brought shame on the government. The party felt that the minister should also not have challenged the media.“There were many things that could have been avoided. What’s wrong in going to the ED office for questioning. The minister also tried to mislead the media. Such foolish actions could have been fully avoided,” sources said.

The gold smuggling row and other such needless controversies have dented the government’s image and the slew of welfare measures it introduced, said a senior leader. At the meet, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran was hopeful the government would be able to overcome the controversies.The party said There’s an attempt to divert attention from the welfare measures and social security schemes undertaken by the government.

However the Left Front will be able to overcome these moves through sustained campaigns.

The LDF is organising a statewide campaign against UDF’s violent agitations on September 29. Later, it will meet on the same day to discuss about taking the campaign further, said sources. The CPI executive also felt that the party needs to make its stance clear on Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani faction’s entry into the Left Front, only after Jose makes his stance public.