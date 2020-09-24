ED probe into gold smuggling money trail hits Covid block

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into the money trail of gold smuggling through the diplomatic baggage has been hit with one of its officers testing Covid-19 positive. The coronavirus jolt came even as ED was proceeding quickly with the probe and had interrogated some key personalities in connection with the case.

According to sources, most of the officers at the ED office here have gone into quarantine after a junior officer in the rank of Inspector turned positive. The development has upset the plans of the agency already affected by staff shortage. “Covid-19 has partially affected the probe. Though some officers involved in the investigation are under quarantine, we are covering aspects which require minimum manpower. Statements given by witnesses are being verified. We are also collecting information over the phone,” an officer told TNIE.

ED had interrogated high-profile people like former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.“We summoned at least 20 persons to appear before us as part of the probe. Because of Covid-related issues, the recording of statements will restart from next week,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Special Court for cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Wednesday extended the remand of three accused persons — Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Sarith P S — to two more weeks. In a report filed at the court, ED claimed the investigation is still in a preliminary stage and the accused persons’ activities are being examined. In the report, ED reiterated that the accused held a meeting in Dubai and started smuggling gold from August last year and that Swapna visited Oman when Sivasankar too was there, and they returned together.