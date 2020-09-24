STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lays foundation stone for MedSpark

Joint venture of Sree ChitraTirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and KeralaState Industrial Development Corporation Limited it will come up at the Life Science Park

Published: 24th September 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Model of the Medspark

Model of the Medspark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving the development of indigenous medical devices in the country a shot in the arm, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for MedSpark on Thursday.

A joint venture of Sree ChitraTirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and KeralaState Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDC) it will come up at the Life Science Park, Thonnakkal, here.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "MedSpark will come up at nine-acre land of the Life Science Park. The total outlay of the project is Rs 230 crore. While the state's share of the project is Rs 150 crore, the Center's share will be Rs 80 crore. The initiative will bring aspects like research and development, testing, and evaluation of medical devices, manufacturing support, technology innovation and knowledge dissemination associated with medical devices under one umbrella. It will also help in employment generation as 1200 will get direct employment and up to 4000 – 5000 job opportunities will get created through the supporting industries like service providers and marketing/post-marketing support activities." 

At the same time, Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST, said that Sree Chitra had conceived the idea of establishing a medical devices park under the Technical Research Centre for Biomedical devices program of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

 According to the director, the role played by the state government, DST, various central government departments, Niti Aayog, former cabinet secretary KM Chandrashekhar and others were crucial for the MedSpark. 

Earlier the institute in a statement released here said that the aspect that will distinguish the proposed initiative from other similar projects is its focus on the high-risk medical device sector involving medical implants and extracorporeal devices. 

Currently, the state has a number of medical device companies with an annual turnover in excess of Rs. 750 crores, most of them operating with technologies transferred from SCTIMST. According to the institute, upon completion, the MedSpark will have, a medical device testing and evaluation center, a research and development resource center for facilitating research and development in the medical device domain, the services of which would be shared by the entities within the park and outside it, a knowledge center, a centralized unit for skill up-gradation with facilities for conducting training and provide support on regulatory issues, clinical trials, and others. The park will also have a technology business incubation center for promoting start-ups and early-stage companies. 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MedSpark Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp