Life Mission scam: Pinarayi warns of stern action against guilty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday warned of stringent action against the guilty in the LIFE Mission scam if the probe reveals any corruption. “The copy of the MoU between LIFE Mission and Red Crescent has been given to whoever had asked for it through Right to Information (RTI) application. However, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had demanded that the documents pertaining to the LIFE Mission Wadakkanchery scheme should be publicised.

The government is ready for any probe on this. There will not be any lapses from the government’s side to provide the details of the MoU to Chennithala,” said Pinarayi. When asked who all will be questioned in the vigilance probe, Pinarayi retorted angrily. “Don’t try to put your words into my mouth. It is the discretion of the vigilance to decide who all should be questioned,” said the chief minister.