CBI registers FCRA violation case in Kerala govt's Life Mission project, conducts searches

The CBI has booked Santhosh Eapan of Unitac Builders, which bagged the contract of the project, and carried out searches at his office and residence in Kochi.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

The CBI had grilled two associates of the former minister, Dilip Mishra and Prafulla Singh, for nearly four hours in August. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/KOCHI: The CBI on Friday conducted searches at two locations in Kochi after registering a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act in the Kerala government's Life Mission project for providing houses for the poor, officials said.

The FCRA violation and corruption in the project has snowballed into a big political issue in Kerala with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleging that Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, had admitted before an NIA court that she had received Rs one crore as commission from the project.

The opposition has alleged that there was corruption involved in the selection of the contractor by Red Crescent.

Red Crescent, an international humanitarian movement, had agreed to provide Rs 20 crore funds towards the Life Mission project.

Chennithala said the chief minister has failed to hand over a copy of the MoU signed between the Red Crescent and the state government.

He alleged that the commission involved in the case amounts to nearly Rs nine crore.

 

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

For representational purposes
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
The real break for the singer only came in 1969, when veteran Tamil actor and former CM MG Ramachandran (MGR) wanted him to sing in his movie 'Adimaipenn'. It was a rare opportunity since SPB was not known at that point. The song was 'Aayiram Nilave Vaa' (Come, 1000 moons) and it was a big hit. (Photo | EPS)
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
