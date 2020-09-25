Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad's ‘holy hair’ irk Jamaat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state secretariat of Kerala Muslim Jamaat condemned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remark that the ‘thirukesham’ (holy hair) was nothing but body waste. “The Prophet’s relics are venerable for the believers. So the CM’s comments have hurt their feelings,” said Jamaat in a statement. The statement was in response to CM’s comment during a media briefing on Thursday.