Kerala police recommends 'X' category security cover to BJP chief K Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police has reportedly recommended X category security cover on BJP state president K Surendran in the wake of a fresh assessment that he faces a security threat.

X category security means two personal security officers deployed with the protectee round the clock.

The intelligence wing of the state police is learnt to have recommended the security cover on Surendran as he was at the forefront of recent agitations against the state government on various issues.

It is believed that Surendran"s pro-active role in raising these issues as BJP chief paved way for central agencies to take up investigation into cases that have put the state government and the CPM in the dock. The intelligence wing believes such interventions could invite attacks from political opponents.

However, K Surendran said there was no need for any security cover. "Other than the threats issued by the Chief Minister, I don't think there is any other security threat," Surendran told TNIE in a lighter vein when asked about the move by the state police. He said he will not accept any security cover given by the state police.

The BJP leadership feels the security issue has been raised now with the ulterior motive of dissuading Surendran from carrying out further agitations against the government and the CPM.

Meanwhile, a top source in the intelligence wing said Surendran was eligible for X category security cover and it has been offered to him earlier as well. But the BJP president chose not to accept it, the source said.