Abdullakutty’s elevation in BJP a ‘message’

Sovi Vidyadharan

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AP Abdullakutty’s elevation as the national vice-president of the BJP a year after he joined the saffron party is a clear message to the minority communities in Kerala, which is headed for two crucial elections in a short span.Tom Vadakkan being appointed the national spokesperson can also be read on similar lines, according to leaders in the know of the selection process.“The BJP was keen to project a prominent Muslim leader, not only from Kerala, but from South India.

Abdullakutty, who was a prize catch from the minority community, fitted the bill perfectly,” said a senior leader. “By assigning Abdullakutty a top post and by elevating Tom Vadakkan as a national spokesperson, BJP wants to tell the minorities that it values and rewards their association with the party,” a senior leader told TNIE.

But analysts see another important aspect to the elevation of Abdullakutty to the plum post. “We are seeing a number of people joining the BJP ranks. But besides party members, a number of heavyweights from various sections of society also need to join the party for it to grow in the state. By giving Abdullakutty an important post, the party is also conveying a message to leaders from other parties that joining the BJP is a rewarding proposition,” said K V S Haridas, political analyst.

According to party sources, the BJP central leadership realises that the Sangh Parivar cadre alone cannot guarantee growth for the party. Not only in Kerala, in other states too, BJP can be seen openly wooing leaders who are willing join its ranks, they point out.However, the elevation of the two leaders who are seen as “defectors” from the Congress, has predictably caused heartburn among senior BJP leaders in the state. The party may witness an implosion soon if these leaders are not accommodated in other important posts that would be announced subsequently.

According to party insiders, leaders such as Kummanam Rajasekharan, P K Krishnadas and Sobha Surendran may most likely find a place in the to-be-announced national executive and may be given charge of a state as well. There are also reports that Sobha Surendran may be accommodated as a member of the National Commission for Women.