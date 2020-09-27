Activists pour motor oil on man, slap him over sleazy YouTube video

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of woman activists led by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and activist Diya Sana attacked a person by pouring motor oil on him, for allegedly making derogatory and sleazy remarks against women on social media. They also forced him to apologise in front of them for his sexually explicit remarks against women.Around 5pm on Saturday, the women reached the room of Vijay P Nair, who is staying at a lodge at Gandhari Ammankovil Road here, where they raised slogans against him and manhandled him. Though the Thampanoor police rushed to the spot, they did not register a case against the activists as Vijay Nair said he had no complaint.

However, the police instead registered a case against Nair based on a complaint filed by the activists. The activists also seized Vijay’s laptop and produced it before the police, seeking immediate action against him.According to Bhagyalakshmi, they had to confront the man due to the lack of response and action from the police and the Women’s Commission on the matter. Diya Sana, who rose to fame through the reality show Bigg Boss, shot the incident on her mobile phone and posted it live on Facebook.

“We went to his place and asked him about his heinous act on social media. When he verbally abused me, I slapped him on the face. Later, we took his laptop so that he would not be able to destroy the materials stored in the hard disk,” Bhagyalakshmi told TNIE. Vijay was unavailable for comment.Earlier, another activist Sreelakshmi Arackal had approached the Kerala Women’s Commission, the Cyber Cell, as well as the Social Justice Department, seeking action against him. However, no action has been taken by any of the officials so far.

In the video clip, Bhagyalakshmi said that their protest was for all women in the state. It is an apt reply to those who think they can say anything they want on social media, she said. The video went viral on social media, with a majority of social media users supporting their act.

According to the complaint filed by Sreelakshmi, Vijay used to make sexually explicit comments against feminists frequently on his YouTube channel, ‘Vtrix scene’. She also cited a video uploaded by him on August 14, in which he called feminists ‘prostitutes’. He had also used many double entendres which were a disgrace to womanhood, the complaint stated. She also added in the complaint that each video has many viewers and it will misguide the young generation.