STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress veteran CF Thomas MLA passes away

C F Thomas aka Baby was a towering leader of Kerala Congress (M), who has been representing Changanassery constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 1980.

Published: 27th September 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Thomas also served as Rural Development Minister during A K Antony and Oommen Chandy Ministries between 2001and 2006. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Senior Kerala Congress leader and Changanassery MLA CF Thomas passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvalla on Sunday. He was 81. Thomas was under treatment for prolonged illness and breathed his last at around 9.45 am. 

His mortal remains are kept at the hospital and the funeral will be decided later.

Known for his simple demeanour and stern stance, C F Thomas aka Baby was a towering leader of Kerala Congress (M), who has been representing Changanassery constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 1980.

He also served as Rural Development Minister during A K Antony and Oommen Chandy Ministries between 2001and 2006. Thomas is also known as a strong loyalist of KC (M) stalwart K M Mani. Thomas stood by P J Joseph faction of KC (M) following the demise of Mani.

Born to C T Francis and Annamma in Chennikkara family at Changanassery on July 30, 1939, Thomas entered into politics through Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of Indian National Congress, and became part of Kerala Congress since its inception in 1964. He held positions including KC (M) chairman, deputy chairman and various others during his more than six decades long political career.

Before shifting to a full-time politician, he was a teacher at St Berchman’s Higher Secondary School, Changanassery. He was elected as a legislator from Changanassery in 1980, 1982, 1987, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016.

He also worked as the Congress vice president of Changanassery Town (West) mandalam committee. He joined Kerala Congress on its formation and served as secretary and president of Changanassery Constituency; Kottayam district secretary, Kottayam; general secretary and chairman of KC (M). After the merger of three Kerala Congress groups in 2010, he was serving as its deputy chairman. He was also worked as the general secretary of Kerala Catholic Students League
(KCSL).

Thomas leaves behind wife Kunjamma, son Saiju, daughters Sini and Anu, daughter in-law Leena and son in-laws Bobby and Manu.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CF Thomas Kerala Congress
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp