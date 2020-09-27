STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Life Mission: CBI tightens screws, Vigilance loses relevance

Legal experts say, in this particular case, a Vigilance inquiry does not fit in because the role of the state government itself is under scanner.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

LIFE mission project

A housing colony built as part of the LIFE mission for the fishing community.(File Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance probe ordered by the Kerala Government into the LIFE Mission Project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur has lost its relevance with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launching a probe after registering a case invoking the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).The Central agency took a case on its own on Friday, three days after the Vigilance was asked to probe the bribery allegations and deals with the UAE-based charity organisation Red Crescent related to the state’s `20-crore housing scheme for the homeless.

Legal experts say, in this particular case, a Vigilance inquiry does not fit in because the role of the state government itself is under scanner. Vigilance inquiry is only a process of preparing a preliminary report as per the Vigilance manual, giving the state the power to decide whether to register a case or not based on that. The CBI has registered the case under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which is the specific legal procedure to conduct a criminal investigation into the incident.

“This is not a case for a state agency like Vigilance to probe. In fact, the Vigilance probe is an eyewash. The state government can always reject the preliminary report saying there are no specific details warranting registration of a case. The CBI has registered a case under Section 154 of CrPC which is all that legally required to launch a detailed probe to book the offenders,” said Kerala High Court former judge B Kemal Pasha.

Former director-general of prosecution T Asaf Ali said there was no point in ordering a Vigilance inquiry into the incident in which a transfer of funds had taken place from abroad for a state-government project violating Central statutes. 

CM can be brought under purview of probe
“Vigilance has no role at all. In fact, Section 35 of the FCRA specifically brings the state chief minister under the purview of investigation. This is a proper FCRA violation case which should be probed by a Central agency like CBI. Using the Vigilance to probe the irregularities under the Prevention of Corruption Act is an attempt to help those involved in it,” Asaf Ali added. Senior lawyer and former CBI counsel S Sreekumar said the Central agency has the legal sanctity to register a case under the FCRA in a particular incident. “The Vigilance has its limitations to probe a case in which fund transfer has taken place from abroad,” he said.

FILES TO BE RETURNED
Vigilance to return files to the LSG Department once preliminary probe is over. 
KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan will end up behind bars if the CBI conducted a meticulous probe. 
Finding itself trapped in the midst of investigations by four Central agencies, the CPM is all set to launch a major political offensive. 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life Mission Vigilance
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp