STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youtuber assault row: Case against artist Bhagyalakshmi, activists in Kerala triggers social media outrage

The police have been accused of siding with Vijay after they filed non-bailable cases against the activists.

Published: 27th September 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Youtuber assaulted for sexist remarks. (Photo| Screen grab)

Kerala Youtuber assaulted for sexist remarks. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Thampanoor Police on Sunday registered non-bailable cases against a group of activists for assaulting a YouTuber as he allegedly made derogatory remarks against women on social media. The group was led by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and activist Diya Sana. 

The police have also registered a bailable offence against YouTuber Vijay P Nair, who was accused of making sexually explicit comments against feminists on his channel, 'Vtrix scene'. The complaint against Nair was lodged by one Sreelakshmi on Saturday evening. 

However, the police have been accused of siding with Vijay after they filed non-bailable cases against the activists.

Cases were registered against Bhagyalakshmi, Diya Sana, and Sreelakshmi Arackal Vijay on Saturday under sections 323(Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 ( Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place,), 452 ( House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 ( Punishment for robbery) of Indian Penal Code.

The activists were charged of robbery as they took Vijay's laptop and hard disk for producing it as proof before the police.

But the cops only charged Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against Vijay, kicking off a row. According to police, further action will be taken based on a preliminary investigation.

"A probe is on. We have registered cases based on complaints from both the sides. Now, we need to probe in detail and further actions will be taken accordingly. So there is no point in any controversy," said Baiju A, Thampanoor CI.

Meanwhile, Bhagyalakshmi told media persons, "I have no regrets. If the police registered a case against us, we are ready to go to jail."

According to her, they had to confront Nair due to a lack of response and action from the police and the Women's Commission on the matter.

On Sunday, the woman activists marched towards the Secretariat in protest against the police action.

The incident went viral on social media after Diya Sana, who rose to fame through the reality show Bigg Boss, posted live videos of the protests on Facebook.

The incident took place at the lodge room of Vijay around 5 pm at Gandhari Amman Kovil Road in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier, activist Sreelakshmi Arackal had approached the Kerala Women's Commission, the Cyber Cell, as well as the Social Justice Department, seeking action against him. 

In the video clip, Bhagyalakshmi said that their protest was for all women in the state. It is an appropriate reply to those who think they can say anything they want on social media, she said.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
youtuber Vijay Nair Feminism
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp