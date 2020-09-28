STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chapel of Jacobites vandalised at Perumbavoor

However, sources said the police, which have registered a case and launched an investigation, suspect it to be a handiwork of a thief as another theft was reported in the area the same night. 

Published: 28th September 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A chapel of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church was found vandalised on Sunday morning at Perumbavoor. The faction has filed a complaint with the police alleging the involvement of the rival Orthodox faction.

However, sources said the police, which have registered a case and launched an investigation, suspect it to be a handiwork of a thief as another theft was reported in the area the same night. 

The temporary chapel was being used by Jacobites after they were evicted from the Bethel Suloko Church when it was handed over to the Orthodox faction. In its complaint, the Jacobite faction alleged that the Orthodox group broke into the chapel on Saturday night and vandalised it. 

“Equipment in the church was damaged. The entire place was vandalised. It is a very unfortunate incident at this time, especially when conciliatory talks are on with the government. We suspect the involvement of rival faction in the act as such incidents have taken place in other churches earlier too,” alleged Sleeba Paul Vattavelil of the Jacobite faction. 

Fr Johns Abraham Konat of the Orthodox faction refuted the allegations. “They (Jacobites) are levelling the allegation to portray us in bad light. They have no evidence to back their claim. Anyone will understand that we have no reason to vandalise their chapel when we have our own church here. It might be the result of an internal rift in the opposing faction,” claimed Fr Johns. 

Following the incident, the Holy Mass of the Jacobite faction was conducted at the nearby Malankara Catholic Church. 

Probe started
“We have started a probe. Whether the rival (Orthodox) faction was involved will be investigated too. Some cables and pieces of metal have been stolen. We cannot rule out the possibility of a thief committing the crime. We have registered a case for trespassing and causing damage to property,” said a police official.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malankara Church Perumbavoor Bethel Suloko Church
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp