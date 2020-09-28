Chapel of Jacobites vandalised at Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A chapel of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church was found vandalised on Sunday morning at Perumbavoor. The faction has filed a complaint with the police alleging the involvement of the rival Orthodox faction.

However, sources said the police, which have registered a case and launched an investigation, suspect it to be a handiwork of a thief as another theft was reported in the area the same night.

The temporary chapel was being used by Jacobites after they were evicted from the Bethel Suloko Church when it was handed over to the Orthodox faction. In its complaint, the Jacobite faction alleged that the Orthodox group broke into the chapel on Saturday night and vandalised it.

“Equipment in the church was damaged. The entire place was vandalised. It is a very unfortunate incident at this time, especially when conciliatory talks are on with the government. We suspect the involvement of rival faction in the act as such incidents have taken place in other churches earlier too,” alleged Sleeba Paul Vattavelil of the Jacobite faction.

Fr Johns Abraham Konat of the Orthodox faction refuted the allegations. “They (Jacobites) are levelling the allegation to portray us in bad light. They have no evidence to back their claim. Anyone will understand that we have no reason to vandalise their chapel when we have our own church here. It might be the result of an internal rift in the opposing faction,” claimed Fr Johns.

Following the incident, the Holy Mass of the Jacobite faction was conducted at the nearby Malankara Catholic Church.

Probe started

“We have started a probe. Whether the rival (Orthodox) faction was involved will be investigated too. Some cables and pieces of metal have been stolen. We cannot rule out the possibility of a thief committing the crime. We have registered a case for trespassing and causing damage to property,” said a police official.