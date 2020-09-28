STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, curbs to be enforced strictly in Kozhikode

Published: 28th September 2020 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

The deserted Palayam market in Kozhikode after all entry points were blocked following the severe spread in Covid cases | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: With the number of Covid cases skyrocketing in Kozhikode over the past few days, the district administration has decided to impose strict restrictions in the district once again from Monday. At present, there are 4,671 active cases in the district. Of the 6,375 new cases reported in the district in the last four days, 6,086 were infected locally. The rise in cases is a cause for concern as the health department is already struggling to tend to the patients who are under treatment. 

Out of the total cases, more positive cases were reported from the city corporation limit forcing the authorities to implement more curbs in the area. Among the three major clusters identified, two are within the corporation limit. Five of the nine critical containment areas are also in the area. Meanwhile, the weekly test positivity rate in the district, that was at four per cent, shot up to 5.8 in the second week of September, 7.8 in the 3rd week and close to 10 per cent now.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said, “The statistics clearly show that there is a rapid hike in the virus infection in the district, mainly in the city area. The health workers are already struggling to provide enough care to the patients under treatment. Though more CFLTCs have started functioning, the number of symptomatic cases is also on the rise. In this scenario, stringent regulations should be introduced, failing which, there will be a major community spread and the health care system will collapse”. 

