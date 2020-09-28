Maggots found on COVID-19 patient discharged from Thiruvananthapuram hospital, allege kin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Relatives of a senior citizen who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Thiruvananthapuram, for COVID-19 were shocked to find maggots wriggling in his wounds when they brought him home after he was discharged.

"My father, Anilkumar, was admitted to the GMCH on August 21 after he suffered a fall. As his condition was serious, he was shifted to the ICU. His first COVID-19 test was negative. But after some staff with the ICU tested positive, he was tested again and was confirmed to have the virus," said his son Abhilash.

He further added, "After this, the hospital authorities asked us to go into quarantine. When we inquired with them about our father's condition, they assured us that he is being taken care of well. The other day, they informed us that his condition was stable and they are going to discharge him."

Abhilash said they found maggots in his wounds when he returned home and also alleged that the hospital authorities didn't take any efforts to change his diaper.

"We raised a complaint with health minister KK Shailaja on Sunday. We will also file a complaint with the police and the State Human Rights Commission," said Abhilash.

Meanwhile, the health department said what happened was deplorable and directed the District Medical Officer to look into the complaint.

The DMO who is said to have called the family also sent a nurse from the Primary Health Centre, Kulasekharam, to take care of the patient. The DMO is also learnt to have assigned a palliative care unit to attend to the patient daily.