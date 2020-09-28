STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

MP Benny Behanan victim of factional feud in Oommen Chandy-led Congress ‘A’ group

Sources say leaders are parting ways with group one by one over differences with veterans

Published: 28th September 2020 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Benny Behanan

Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan (File photo| EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fissures in the ‘A’ group of the state Congress headed by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy have widened with Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan stepping down as the UDF convenor in a sudden move that surprised many in the party and front on Sunday. 

Sources in the Congress said Behanan is the latest victim of the factional feud in the ‘A’ group, citing that leaders are parting ways with the group one by one following differences of opinion with senior leaders like Chandy. P T Thomas, MLA, once a loyalist of Chandy, left the ‘A’ camp after he was denied his sitting Lok Sabha seat, Idukki, in 2014 elections. Now it is the turn of Behanan, another influential leader of the group.

Interestingly, a KPCC functionary, who requested anonymity, told TNIE that Chandy-led ‘A’ group now has only leaders above 70 years. 

“K C Joseph, M M Hassan, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan are the prominent names in the group. The only exception is former MLA P C Vishnunath, who is now an AICC functionary. The veterans had been involved in a campaign to sideline Behanan alleging that he was holding on to two positions and that he had expressed his displeasure at quitting the convenor post for M M Hassan despite Chandy’s request. Behanan’s recent announcement that Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) had been suspended from UDF without holding talks with Chandy also irked these leaders,” he said. However, the same leaders remain silent on two working presidents of KPCC, K Sudhakaran and Kodikunnil Suresh, holding two posts after becoming Lok Sabha MPs. 

“Behanan became the UDF convenor as per a package offered by the Congress high command after he agreed to part with his sitting assembly seat, Thrikkakara, to P T Thomas. Later, he was allocated the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat. These two positions had not been bestowed on the account of ‘A’ group or Chandy. Hence, a section of leaders close to Chandy had been trying to sideline Behanan,” said a top KPCC leader. Though he had recently agreed to step down after the ‘A’ group decided to appoint Hassan as the UDF convenor, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal opined that he should be allowed to continue, which provoked the group’s leaders. 

A section of leaders say that Behanan had coordinated with UDF constituents efficiently and worked hand in hand with KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. The decision to oust Jose faction as the two KC(M) warring groups had gone beyond the limit drew accolades from ordinary party workers. His stand against the government in the gold smuggling case and other issues was also highly appreciated, according to them.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Congress Kerala congress Kerala
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp