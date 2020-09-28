SC/ST Kerala commission orders investigation into LPG outlet sanctioning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has directed State Police Chief Lokanath Behera to launch a probe into complaints that petroleum companies are violating the quota for scheduled castes and tribes in the sanctioning of LPG outlets and petrol pumps. As per the complaints, the outlets meant for these communities were sanctioned to other persons. Behera has been asked to form a special team for the investigation. The commission also directed the directors of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes development departments to form a monitoring cell to ensure the welfare of job ventures run by the community members.
