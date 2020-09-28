YouTube assault row: Finally, Kerala police to register non-bailable offences against Vijay P Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Hi-tech crime inquiry cell has instructed the police to register non-bailable offence cases against Youtuber Vijay P Nair for the sexually explicit comments made on his channel against women.

The Museum police have been directed to charge Nair with offences under sections 67, 67 (A) of the IT Act which could result in at least five years of imprisonment.

The Hi-tech cell SP ES Bijumon instructed the Museum police based on the orders of State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had made it clear that strict action will be taken against such perpetrators. Health and Social Justice minister KK Shailaja had also ordered the police to take stringent action against Vijay.

Earlier, the Museum and Thampanoor police had registered weak and bailable charges against the Nair and non-bailable offences against Bhagyalakshmi and other two activists, a move that triggered widespread criticism.

Thampanoor police have also begun a probe into the YouTuber's doctorate degree secured from a paper university in Chennai.

Nair claims to have secured a PhD degree in Clinical Psychology from "Global Human Peace" university based in Chennai.

However, there is no such UGC recognised varsity functioning in the city.

Meanwhile, The Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists have also begun initiating legal measures against Nair for fraudulently gaining trust of his subscribers as a 'clinical psychologist'.

The police had earlier charged dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, activist Diya Sana, and Sreelakshmi Arackal Vijay with non-bailable offences under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 ( Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place,), 452 ( House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 ( Punishment for robbery) of Indian Penal Code, after they accused Vijay of making sleazy remarks against women on social media.

The activists were charged with robbery as they had Nair's laptop and hard disk for producing it as proof before the police and had at the time, only charged him with section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

According to Bhagyalakshmi, they had to confront the man due to the lack of response and action from the police and the Women's Commission on the matter.

The incident went viral on social media after Diya Sana, who rose to fame through the reality show Bigg Boss, shot the incident on her mobile phone and posted it live on Facebook and took place in a lodge room in the capital where Nair was staying.

Activist Sreelakshmi Arackal had earlier approached the Kerala Women's Commission, the Cyber Cell, as well as the Social Justice Department, seeking action against him. However, no action has been taken by any of the officials so far.