STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala man's conviction in terror case has helped NIA bolster ties with EU agencies

NIA officials, including A P Shoukat Ali who investigated the case against Subahani, were hosted by French agencies to share information about the November 2015 Paris attack. 

Published: 29th September 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Subahani Haja Moideen, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the NIA Court in Kochi, being taken to Viyyur jail in Thrissur

Subahani Haja Moideen, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the NIA Court in Kochi, being taken to Viyyur jail in Thrissur. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

The NIA’s probe against Thodupuzha native Subahani Haja Moideen not only ended in the latter’s conviction, but also helped the agency bolster its ties with security and police agencies in the European Union (EU), especially France. NIA officials, including A P Shoukat Ali who investigated the case against Subahani, were hosted by French agencies to share information about the November 2015 Paris attack. 

This happened after Subahani allegedly told the NIA that he had seen some persons involved in the attack, including Abdel Hamid, Abdesalam and Mohammad Usman, at his camp in Mosul during his stay there from April to September 2015. Subahani had been working for the IS regiment Omer-Kathi-Kaliph, whose commander was one Abu Sulaimani Al Francisse.

 Subahani told the NIA that the persons had come to see Sulaimani.The information was shared with the French authorities who invited the NIA officials to Paris in April 2017. Later, the French authorities probing the Paris attacks requested to interview Subahani and later visited the Viyyur jail, where Subahani was lodged, in December 2018. “Subahani did not cooperate with the French team and refused to divulge anything. However, NIA shared all other details with France,” said a source.

After the NIA team’s visited Paris, a joint workshop on counter-terrorism was held in New Delhi in 2017 and since 2018, the platform has been expanded with NIA conducting annual workshops with agencies in the EU every December. Officers representing top agencies in EU countries attend the workshops.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA European Union Islamic State
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp