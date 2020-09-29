STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Online harassment: State can amend, lend tooth to IPC

In the present case, the police, in the absence of Section 66A, appear to have invoked Section 354 of the IPC. 

Published: 29th September 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Amid the debate on the regulation of online content by law, Kerala has witnessed the registration of an FIR against a person accused of uploading videos with obscene and defamatory remarks against women, especially writers, artists and activists. Some of the victims have said when a complaint was lodged, police officials allegedly said that with the striking down of Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 by the Supreme Court, it has become difficult to register cases and take action against such persons. In other words, the problem being faced by the law enforcement agencies is that sans Section 66A of the Act, there is no concrete legal provision under which such persons can be charged and tried.

Section 66A, inserted by Parliament in 2009, sought to punish persons who send information that is grossly offensive or menacing in character through the medium of a computer resource or communication device. The section was challenged before the Supreme Court, which in 2015 struck down the provision as being antithetical to the freedom of speech and expression (Shreya Singhal v Union of India). A lesser known fact is that in the same case, the constitutional validity of Section 118 (d) of the Kerala Police Act was also challenged. The said provision, enacted after the introduction of Section 66A, sought to punish with imprisonment/fine any person who in an indecent manner causes annoyance by any means. This section was also struck down on identical grounds.

In the present case, the police, in the absence of Section 66A, appear to have invoked Section 354 of the IPC. The said provision punishes any person who assaults/uses criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty. Since there’s a certain inadequacy with respect to the legal provisions to punish offences committed against women through an online medium, the Kerala government can consider making a state amendment to Section 509 of the IPC, akin to that made by the Chhattisgarh government in 2015 a few months after the SC struck down Section 66A.

Section 509 of IPC punishes any person who, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any person, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that gesture or object shall be seen, or intrudes into the privacy of such a woman.

Chhattisgarh inserted Section 509-B which reads: Sexual harassment by electronic modes. –“Whoever, by means of telecommunication device or by any other electronic mode including internet, makes, creates, solicits or initiates the transmission of any comment, request, suggestion, proposal, image or other communication, which is obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy or indecent with the intent to harass or cause or having knowledge that it would harass or cause annoyance or mental agony to a woman shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than six months but may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine.”

The legislative intention behind the amendment was to address and curb the harassment of women through social media and other forms of online communication where the predator hides behind a veil but is no less dangerous. The ambit of the provision is broad and all-encompassing and, to a large extent, fills the void left on account of the deletion of Section 66A.  An amendment to the IPC is the need of the hour. The government must ensure that our criminal laws are dynamic enough to suit the requirements of the day and are not rendered toothless tigers.—Gopika Nambiar, Advocate

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online harassment Kerala IPC
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp