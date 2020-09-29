STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Stringent curbs for Sabarimala pilgrimage

The report to be submitted in a few days will make recommendations on the number of people to be allowed per day and other social distancing measures.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday decided to allow devotees for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. Entry will also be permitted during the five-day pooja at the start of Malayalam month Thulam. The meeting formed a committee led by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta to prepare guidelines for the pilgrimage.

The report to be submitted in a few days will make recommendations on the number of people to be allowed per day and other social distancing measures. The temple will open for the mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage season on November 16. The meeting decided to restrict the number of devotees to maintain social distancing at the shrine, trekking path and base camp. Only those who book through the virtual queue system of Kerala Police can proceed after the Nilakkal base camp. Only a very limited number of devotees will be permitted in a day. Devotees will have to clear an antigen test for Covid-19 at the Kerala Health Department’s facility at Pampa or Nilackal.

The CM said that those above the age of 65 and children are barred from the pilgrimage. “The Health Department will examine whether devotees should be excluded from wearing masks while trekking. This is in the wake of reports that masks can be harmful during exercises and similar activities,” he said at the press conference. 

Devotees will be barred from bathing in the Pampa river. They can use showers set up on the banks instead. A special arrangement will be in place for the Neyyabhishekam offering, to collect the ghee brought by devotees and distribute the blessed ghee, the chief minister said. The chief minister said devotees will not be allowed to stay at the sannidhanam.The viriveppu, customary resting facility, will not be allowed at sannidhanam. It will be allowed on a limited scale at the Nilackal base camp.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala COVID 19
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp