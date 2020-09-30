STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress trio nixes MPs’ move to return to Kerala

Mullappally, Chennithala & Chandy say bid to contest assembly polls with eye on cabinet posts won’t be entertained

Published: 30th September 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major blow to Congress MPs who have been keen to return to the state politics and contest the assembly elections, KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran has said such attempts would not be allowed.At the swearing-in of the new KPCC secretaries here on Tuesday, Mullappally said he had brought the issue to the notice of AICC leadership and said such individual interests would not be entertained. Later, when Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former CM Oommen Chandy spoke, they conveyed the same message.

The latest to show interest in returning to the state politics is Thrissur MP T N Prathapan who is eyeing the Kaipamangalam assembly seat. To this end, he has been trying to lean to the ‘I’ group which has not gone down well with Chennithala. Other MPs who have evinced interest to return to the state include Adoor Prakash, K Sudhakaran, K Muraleedharan and Benny Behanan who are all eyeing ministerial berths hoping that UDF will emerge victorious in the 2021 assembly elections. 

A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that Prathapan, who had shown allegiance to former KPCC president V M Sudheeran, had recently tried to cozy up to the ‘I’ group. “Chennithala apparently warned him against entertaining any hope of contesting from Kaipamangalam,” said the leader.
When Adoor Prakash and Sudhakaran contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they were hopeful of getting central ministerial berths under the Ezhava quota which fell vacant after Mullappally returned to state politics and with 83-year-old Vayalar Ravi, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, battling age-related issues. Their dreams were shattered when UPA was trounced in the elections. 

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan has already criticised the move by some MPs to return. He had said sitting MLAs like Muraleedharan (Vattiyoorkavu) and Adoor Prakash (Konni) should not have been allowed to contest in the 2019 polls when there were other eligible Congress leaders. By doing so, the Congress lost the two seats to the CPM in the bypolls, he had said.

‘Can’t protect everyone’s interest’

At the swearing-in programme, KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran apologised to the newly appointed KPCC secretaries for the delay in their appointment. Reacting to MPs who had expressed their displeasure at not being consulted by the KPCC before the organisational revamp, Mullappally said everyone’s interests could not be protected as his aim was to achieve community balance.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress MPs Mullappally Ramachandran
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp