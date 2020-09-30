Take action against Vijay P Nair, Bhagyalakshmi: Kerala human rights body to police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday ordered the police not to spare the women who took law into their hands and attacked YouTuber Vijay P Nair. Nair was attacked by a group comprising dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and transgender activist Diya Sana.

Commission judicial member P Mohanadas has directed the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay to initiate criminal procedures against Nair for making obscene and defamatory references against the women.

The order further stated that only a court can penalise those who engage in criminal acts and people cannot take law into their hands.

Hence action should be taken against the women who attacked Nair. The commissioner has also been asked to submit a report on the steps taken in the case within two weeks.

The commission gave the orders based on a complaint of a human rights activist Raneesh Kakkadavath.

On Tuesday, Bhagyalakshmi and other two activists were granted anticipatory bail from the sessions court. Earlier, they approached the court seeking a bail to challenge the case charged against them.

Bhagyalakshmi, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal were charged of non-bailable offences, Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 (Punishment for robbery) of Indian Penal Code.

The Thampanoor police are investigating this case too.

On Saturday, a team of woman activists led by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and activist Diya Sana assaulted Vijay for making derogatory and sleazy remarks against women on his Youtube channel, 'Vtrix Scene'.

According to Bhagyalakshmi, they had to confront the man due to the lack of response and action from the police and the Women's Commission on the matter.

Nair had posted several videos defaming well-known personalities on it. YouTube later took down the channel following a request by the state government. He is in judicial custody.

The Thampanoor police have also begun probe into his claim that he had secured a Phd degree in Clinical Psychology from " Global Human Peace" university based in Chennai. However, there is no such UGC recognised university functioning in Chennai.