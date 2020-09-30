STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Take action against Vijay P Nair, Bhagyalakshmi: Kerala human rights body to police

Commission judicial member P Mohanadas has directed the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay to initiate criminal procedures against Nair.

Published: 30th September 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Youtuber assaulted for sexist remarks. (Photo| Screen grab)

Kerala Youtuber assaulted for sexist remarks. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday ordered the police not to spare the women who took law into their hands and attacked YouTuber Vijay P Nair. Nair was attacked by a group comprising dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and transgender activist Diya Sana.

Commission judicial member P Mohanadas has directed the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay to initiate criminal procedures against Nair for making obscene and defamatory references against the women.

The order further stated that only a court can penalise those who engage in criminal acts and people cannot take law into their hands.

Hence action should be taken against the women who attacked Nair. The commissioner has also been asked to submit a report on the steps taken in the case within two weeks.

The commission gave the orders based on a complaint of a human rights activist Raneesh Kakkadavath.

On Tuesday, Bhagyalakshmi and other two activists were granted anticipatory bail from the sessions court. Earlier, they approached the court seeking a bail to challenge the case charged against them.

Bhagyalakshmi, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal were charged of non-bailable offences, Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 (Punishment for robbery) of Indian Penal Code.

The Thampanoor police are investigating this case too.
On Saturday, a team of woman activists led by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and activist Diya Sana assaulted Vijay for making derogatory and sleazy remarks against women on his Youtube channel, 'Vtrix Scene'.

According to Bhagyalakshmi, they had to confront the man due to the lack of response and action from the police and the Women's Commission on the matter.

Nair had posted several videos defaming well-known personalities on it. YouTube later took down the channel following a request by the state government. He is in judicial custody.

The Thampanoor police have also begun probe into his claim that he had secured a Phd degree in Clinical Psychology from " Global Human Peace" university based in Chennai. However, there is no such UGC recognised university functioning in Chennai.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Youtuber Vijay P Nair Bhagyalakshmi Diya Sana
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp