Customs issues second notice, to quiz speaker Sreeramakrishnan on April 8

KOCHI: The Customs probing the dollar smuggling case on Wednesday issued a notice to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, asking him to appear for interrogation on April 8. This is the second notice served on the speaker as part of the probe.

Earlier, Sreeramakrishnan did not turn up for questioning claiming that he will appear only after the assembly elections. Considering his request, the central agency decided to question him after the elections, slated for April 6.

The accused, Swapna Suresh, in her confession statement, had revealed that Sreeramakrishnan handed over a bag containing currency notes to be smuggled abroad to co-accused Sarith P S at an apartment in Thiruvananthapuram.Swapna alleged that the Speaker has investment in an education institute in Oman. She also alleged that the speaker tried to cozy up to her with dirty intentions.

