STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Customs issues second notice, to quiz speaker Sreeramakrishnan on April 8

 The Customs probing the dollar smuggling case on Wednesday issued a notice to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, asking him to appear for interrogation on April 8.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs probing the dollar smuggling case on Wednesday issued a notice to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, asking him to appear for interrogation on April 8. This is the second notice served on the speaker as part of the probe.

Earlier, Sreeramakrishnan did not turn up for questioning claiming that he will appear only after the assembly elections. Considering his request, the central agency decided to question him after the elections, slated for April 6.

The accused, Swapna Suresh, in her confession statement, had revealed that Sreeramakrishnan handed over a bag containing currency notes  to be smuggled abroad to co-accused Sarith P S at an apartment in Thiruvananthapuram.Swapna alleged that the Speaker has investment in an education institute in Oman. She also alleged that the speaker tried to cozy up to her with dirty intentions.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Sreeramakrishnan dollar smuggling case
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp