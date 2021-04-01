STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Operation Twins: 4.3 lakh fake voters’ names now on web

Chennithala uploads list, High Court asks poll panel to allow Absent-Shifted-Dead voters to leave booths only after ink dries
 

Published: 01st April 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: With  just five more days to go for the state assembly polls, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has taken his fight over the bogus voters issue to the LDF camp by uploading the entire list of 4.3 lakh bogus voters and multiple entries on the web.The move came soon after the High Court directed the Election Commission to permit ‘Absent-Shifted-Dead’ (ASD) voters to leave the polling booths only after the indelible ink is dried. All photographs of the ASD voters taken in the booths be collected, digitised and kept by the commission, the court directed.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by Chennithala seeking to delete or freeze the multiple entries of names in the electoral rolls.Chennithala’s ‘Operation Twins’ allows anyone to access the entire list of multiple entries in each of the 140 constituencies in the state with a click of a button. Chennithala had said he would release the entire list on the web once the court decides on his petition.

The website contains the multiple entries of voters and voters’ IDs created with the same photographs but in different names in various booths in different nearby constituencies. The website, www.operationtwins.com, also gives the constituency number, booth number, candidates names, the name of the voter in that constituency, voter ID, and the voter ID and address of the same person in the neighbouring constituency.

Disposing of the petition by Chennithala, the HC observed that free and fair elections are part of the democratic rights of the citizens. The HC bench also made it clear that all safeguards provided in the Representation of Peoples’ Act for free and fair election be scrupulously followed to avoid multiple and bogus voting.

“The EC should take all possible steps to prevent double voting or impersonated voting. A public notice should be issued cautioning the voters of any attempt to cast multiple votes, stating that strict action will be taken by the commission as per law.  

Web-casting arrangements made in 20,441 booths

“The commission should take photographs of all ASD voters identified in the polling booths and also get their signature and thumb impression,” the court said.The court also observed that the Election Commission of India can explore the possibility of including the photographs of the voters in the software as an additional factor for identification of demographically similar entries and electoral photo identity cards to identify multiple entries and take action for removal, before the final list is published.

The election commission submitted that arrangements have been made for web-casting in 20,441 polling booths, to prevent any possibility of impersonation. He added that instructions have been issued in respect of the ASD list, voters have to submit a declaration under Section 31 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951. The voters included in the ASD list have to sign and affix their signature and thumb impression at the time of voting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections fake voters bogus votes Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp