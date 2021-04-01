STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF is doing well, will come back to power: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader says she hopes people will respond to her campaign speeches positively

Published: 01st April 2021 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow to campaign for UDF candidate Saneeshkumar Joseph at Chalakudy on Wednesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, one of the star campaigners for the UDF, has exuded confidence that the Opposition will return to power. Speaking exclusively to TNIE on Wednesday, she expressed optimism that the people of the state will respond to her campaign speeches highlighting the Congress plan to focus on issues like development, jobs, economy and healthcare.

Before leaving for Kochi, the 48-year-old Priyanka readily obliged for a brief interaction, much to the discontent of her security officials. A Congress general secretary, she said her chief assignment is to build the party in Uttar Pradesh rather than enter electoral politics.“I think the UDF is doing well and we will come back to power. I have been saying in all my campaign speeches that we should be talking about issues that really matter — development, jobs, economy and healthcare. I hope the people will respond to this when the LDF government has worked against it,” Priyanka said.

On the prospect of her entering electoral politics, she quipped, “In another election, I suppose. But not yet (laughing).”Before getting into her car on the way to the airport, Priyanka added, “My job at the moment is to build the organisation in Uttar Pradesh. I am doing that job there which I am thoroughly enjoying.” 
She will be attending a road show on Saturday evening in Nemom, Kazhakootam and Vattiyoorkavu constituencies while returning from campaigning in Sriperumbudur where her father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated.

On Tuesday, a section of the Congress’ state and Thiruvananthapuram district leaders were on their toes when Priyanka arrived for a whirlwind campaign at Venjaramoodu, Kattakada and the coastal areas of the district lest they fail to keep pace with her on a sweltering day. Such has been her passion in addressing and meeting people, especially those coming from the marginalised sections of society.

During the public meeting at Venjaramoodu, Priyanka did not forget to congratulate and garland Chirayinkeezhu (reservation seat) Congress candidate B S Anoop’s aged mother when she caught her attention on the dais. On Tuesday night, after reaching her hotel room at 10.30pm at the end of a strenuous campaign that lasted close to 12 hours and required her to travel by air and road, she was heard asking her secretary about the next day’s schedule, showing how much she is looking forward to campaigning for the UDF.

When Priyanka realised that she had to cancel her road show at Poojapura because of a delayed schedule for the Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom and Kazhakootam candidates, she invited them to her hotel on Wednesday morning and promised to undertake yet another whirlwind trip to the capital.

