Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attacks LDF/UDF for not bringing legislation against 'Love Jihad'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath alleged both LDF and UDF were corrupt and had betrayed the people of Kerala.

Published: 01st April 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took potshots at his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan alleging his office was involved in the gold smuggling scam and attacked the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-headed UDF for not bringing in a legislation against 'Love Jihad'.

Addressing a series of roadshows and BJP campaign meetings in various constituencies for the April 6 assembly polls, Adityanath alleged both the fronts were corrupt and had "betrayed" the people of the state.

This was the right time to give a befitting reply to the LDF and UDF, Adityanath said at Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, where senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas, is the party candidate.

The two fronts, which have ruled the state alternatively, have no development agenda.

Their only agenda was to indulge in corruption and come to power, the BJP leader alleged.

During the last six years of BJP-NDA rule at the Centre 22 AIIMS were set up and several IITs, IIMs have come up in various places.

However, when Congress-led governments were in power for over 50 years, only one AIIMS had been set up, he said.

The gold smuggling case was one of the most "shameful" incidents in India's history, he said earlier at Haripad, in Alappuzha district.

Hitting out at the LDF and UDF, Adityanath said both were not interested in implementing a law against 'Love Jihad' on the lines of the legislation brought in by his government.

Though the Kerala High court had made remarks against 'Love Jihad' in 2009, the state had not done anything so far to check it, he alleged.

"In Uttar Pradesh, an anti-'love-jihad' legislation has been implemented. Why is it not being implemented in Kerala? Neither the LDF nor the UDF seem to be keen to bring in the anti-love jihad law despite Kerala being targetted," he said.

Despite being aware that organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), were allegedly involved in illegal activities, thus pushing the state into a dangerous position, the two fronts have tied a cloth around their eyes and failed to take any action against them, Adityanath said.

"This is to protect their vote bank politics," he alleged, adding the two fronts were "cheating" the people.

Lashing out at the left government , he said it had failed completely in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, which shows that the government machinery was a "total failure".

LDF and UDF have been coming to power alternatively as part of a five year agreement and their aim was to favour nepotism and encourage corruption and they were not concerned about providing jobs to unemployed youth, he said.

"The two fronts are competing with each other not on development, but on corruption, the central funds are being misued and diverted for their own cadres and not for the people of the state," he alleged.

"The only option is to ensure that BJP-NDA comes to power in Kerala as it can lead the state to the path of development, help the state's farmers, protect the interests of fishermen community and help the unempoyed youth get jobs."

The state Public Service Commission (PSC) was giving jobs to the unemployed youth not on the basis of their qualifications, but jobs were being distributed to LDF cadres, he alleged.

"The youths are depressed and ending their lives and the LDF government was not bothered about their welfare," he said.

Kerala had recently witnessed a series of protests by various PSC rank holders in front of the secretariat demanding jobs.

The UP Chief Minister also thanked the people of the state for their contributions for the consutruction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

