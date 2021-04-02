Kerala Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi slams UDF-LDF, says they are twins

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing his attack on the ruling Left and the Opposition Congress-led UDF, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the two fronts as twins of misgovernance, corruption and political violence, among others.

"UDF and LDF are twins. They are twins of misgovernance, corruption, political violence, communalism, casteism, cronyism, nepotism and more," Modi said addressing his second election rally in Kerala on Friday.

Citing the alliance between the Congress and Left parties in West Bengal, he said: "The political picture in West Bengal is clear to everyone. Election after election, Congress and Left are getting closer. The logical step after such closeness is a full merger of Congress and the Left. They can call the new party CCP-Comrade Congress Party."

"Because they are twins, UDF lacks the ability and willingness to defeat LDF. No wonder there is a surge in support in favour of NDA," Modi said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had addressed a rally at Konni in Pathanamthitta district, where he lashed out at the two fronts.