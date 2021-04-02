STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led NDA over CAA

Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned the people against the controversial law saying anyone who isn't preferred by the ruling dispensation can end up in the detention camps.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: As the campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls entered the final phase, the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act took the centrestage on Thursday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the BJP-led NDA over the controversial law.

While Gandhi said his party won't allow it to be implemented, Vijayan cautioned the people against the controversial law saying anyone who isn't preferred by the ruling dispensation can end up in the detention camps.

"We will not allow it to be implemented. So no need to worry about it," Gandhi said at an election meeting organised by the Congress-led UDF in the district.

The former Congress president, who campaigned in many of the Assembly constituencies in Wayanad and Malappuram districts on Thursday, said he had said the same thing on CAA during his Assembly election campaign in Assam two days ago.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Kannur, Chief Minister Vijayan cited the Myanmar military's crackdown on protesters and said such a scenario can happen anywhere under a fascist regime.

"Let's not be under the false impression that CAA-NRC's detention camps are meant only for a certain community. Myanmar's example is before us. Anyone who isn't preferred by the ruling dispensation can end up in it. That's how fascism works. Secularism shouldn't be compromised," Vijayan said.

The statements from the Congress and CPI(M) leaders came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to the southern state on Friday to address poll rallies.

While campaigning in Assam and West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, passed by Parliament, would be implemented in time.

The Centre has maintained that the CAA was passed to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Islamic nations including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Kerala had witnessed protests by CPI (M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF seeking withdrawal of the CAA, describing it as "discriminatory" and "anti-Muslim."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi BJP NDA CAA Kerala CM Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp