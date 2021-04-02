STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Polls: Mohanlal wishes Metroman E Sreedharan all the best in new video

"He is the architect of the nation who led the construction of metro projects in Delhi and Kochi. He accomplished the major task of constructing Konkan railway," the Malayalam superstar said

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Metro Man E Sreedharan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Metro Man E Sreedharan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the high-voltage Kerala assembly elections in which Malayam movie actors are contesting as candidates, superstar Mohanlal has come out with a video endorsing BJP's Palakkad candidate metroman E Sreedharan.

The video released on social media sees Mohanlal lauding the achievements of Sreedharan and saying that his services are needed to lead the country into the future. 

Mohanlal praised Sreedharan's professional acumen and determination in rebuilding Pamban Bridge that was damaged in the storm in 46 days.  

"He is the architect of the nation who led the construction of metro projects in Delhi and Kochi. He accomplished the major task of constructing Konkan railway," the Malayalam superstar said, adding that the country still need the services of Sreedharan to lead the country in the direction of development. 

ALSO READ | Sreedharan effect on, but will it translate into votes for BJP?

"I wish all the best to Sreedharan Sir," Mohanlal said in his video message.

The video was posted on the official twitter account of E Sreedharan in the evening along with a message by Sreedharan which read: "Thank you Mohanlal for the kind gesture and good wishes. Your contribution to the film is highly commendable. Together we can build a new Kerala."

Though Mohanlal has earlier come out with videos supporting LDF candidate KB Ganesh Kumar contesting from Pathanapuram constituency and UDF candidate Shibu Baby John contesting from Chavara constituency, the latest video in support of Sreedharan has raised many eyebrows. While Ganesh Kumar is Mohanlal's friend who also belonged to film fraternity, Shibu Baby John is a longtime friend of Mohanlal.

In fact, some political leaders saw the video as an attempt by Mohanlal to warm up to BJP. 

"Mohanlal used to support candidates from the film field. But this is something new as Sreedharan is an official candidate of BJP. It shows that he is inclining towards the BJP. But we don't think it will create any impact," said senior Congress leader Dominic Presentation.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohanlal E Sreedharan Palakkad Kerala polls Kerala assembly polls Kerala assembly elections
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp