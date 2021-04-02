Kerala Polls: Mohanlal wishes Metroman E Sreedharan all the best in new video

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: In the high-voltage Kerala assembly elections in which Malayam movie actors are contesting as candidates, superstar Mohanlal has come out with a video endorsing BJP's Palakkad candidate metroman E Sreedharan.

The video released on social media sees Mohanlal lauding the achievements of Sreedharan and saying that his services are needed to lead the country into the future.

Mohanlal praised Sreedharan's professional acumen and determination in rebuilding Pamban Bridge that was damaged in the storm in 46 days.

"He is the architect of the nation who led the construction of metro projects in Delhi and Kochi. He accomplished the major task of constructing Konkan railway," the Malayalam superstar said, adding that the country still need the services of Sreedharan to lead the country in the direction of development.

"I wish all the best to Sreedharan Sir," Mohanlal said in his video message.

The video was posted on the official twitter account of E Sreedharan in the evening along with a message by Sreedharan which read: "Thank you Mohanlal for the kind gesture and good wishes. Your contribution to the film is highly commendable. Together we can build a new Kerala."

Though Mohanlal has earlier come out with videos supporting LDF candidate KB Ganesh Kumar contesting from Pathanapuram constituency and UDF candidate Shibu Baby John contesting from Chavara constituency, the latest video in support of Sreedharan has raised many eyebrows. While Ganesh Kumar is Mohanlal's friend who also belonged to film fraternity, Shibu Baby John is a longtime friend of Mohanlal.

In fact, some political leaders saw the video as an attempt by Mohanlal to warm up to BJP.

"Mohanlal used to support candidates from the film field. But this is something new as Sreedharan is an official candidate of BJP. It shows that he is inclining towards the BJP. But we don't think it will create any impact," said senior Congress leader Dominic Presentation.

