Lorry driver charred to death after his vehicle rams into LPG tanker on Palakkad-Kozhikode NH

The fire was caused after the fuel tank of the cement lorry burst due to the impact of the crash.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

The fire was caused after the fuel tank of the cement lorry burst due to the impact of the crash.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A lorry driver was charred to death after his white cement-laden vehicle collided with an LPG tanker at Machanthode in Thachampara on the Palakkad-Kozhikode national highway here on Friday.

The accident took place at around 4.45 a.m. The tanker lorry was loaded with 18 tonnes of LPG. However, a major accident was averted as the tanker did not burst. 

The fire was caused after the fuel tank of the cement lorry burst due to the impact of the crash. The identity of the deceased driver is not yet ascertained.

The fire force personnel arrived at the scene from Vattambalam in Mannarkad and Palakkad to put out the blaze.

