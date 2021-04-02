STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Thrissur medicos tap to the beats of Rasputin

Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar recently made waves on social media, making the floor lave in their scrubs

Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “He was big and strong, in his eyes a flaming glow,” is the famous line from Boney M’s eternal track Rasputin. Dancing to the tunes of this song is the current trend on TikTok, an app that got banned in India. But Indians are not one to fall behind in the face of a challenge, proves two MBBS students from Thrissur Medical College. 

When the world started grooving to Rasputin, Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar also decided to shake a leg to the track. “This was an impromptu plan. We came across dancer and choreographer Vanesa Seco’s Instagram video, where she danced along with a group to this song. Soon after class hours, we practised for 20 minutes and went for it. It took a total of two hours to come up with the video. The video was filmed by our friend Musthak Ali,” the duo said.

Naveen and Janaki are members of their 25-member college dance team, ‘VIKINGS’. “Our seniors are the ones who trained us. We are thankful to the group members,” said Naveen.The classical trained Janaki and Naveen did ‘shuffling’ for the Rasputin track. “We are planning to do another fun reel soon and would like to dance with the other team members. We hope the next video won’t fall short of expectations,” Janaki added.

Though Janaki and Naveen have posted several solo acts and some moves along with Viking members, none of them got such wide circulation. The recent video was posted a week back and has received over a million likes. Actor Anarkali Marikar had shared the video in her Instagram story and many famous figures like professional choreographer Prasanna Sujit and the poetess Gilu Joseph left positive comments. 

Comments

