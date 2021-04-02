Travancore Devaswom Board issues circular banning RSS training on temple land

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has issued a circular warning stringent action against Devaswom officers who allow functioning of RSS branches, conduct of physical training or mass drill on the premises of the 1, 242 temples under the administration.

The circular issued by Devaswom Commissioner on March 30 says it is a matter of serious concern that some officers are facilitating such illegal activities on the temple premises. However, TDB president N Vasu said the board had taken the decision years back to avoid use of temple land for political purposes.

"There is nothing new in the order and the decision was taken years back to avoid political intervention in temple affairs. The circular was issued by Devaswom Commissioner based on a complaint received in January this year. Not just RSS, no organisation or political party will be allowed to use temple premises. This order names RSS as it has been issued based on a complaint against the organisation, " he said.

The order warned of stringent action against officers who fail to curb RSS activities on temple premises.

"It has been noticed that RSS is conducting branch meetings and mass drill on the premises of certain temples under the control of the TDB. It is a matter of serious concern that certain administrative officers and subgroup officers are facilitating such illegal activities on temple premises. The temples should

not be used to conduct physical training with or without weapons and for mass drill.

The deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, administrative officers and sub group officers are hereby directed to take steps to curb such activities and report the same to the head office. Stringent action will be taken against officers who fail to comply with the order, " says the order.



