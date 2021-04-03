Government has nothing to hide, says Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The government has nothing to hide in connection with the KSEB-Adani deal, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. If this was the bomb which the UDF was planning to blast, it has failed, he said.

Speaking to reporters at Pinarayi on Friday, he said that the privatisation of power sector was started by UDF and not by the LDF. All details in connection with the deal are there on the website of KSEB, the CM said.

Instead of discussing development aspects, the UDF is focusing on issue of double votes. If there are problems in the list, that should be rectified. We don’t have any different opinion regarding this. But, instead of trying to correct the mistakes, the Opposition leader is trying to tarnish the image of the state in front of the world by publishing the details of individuals who have double votes. They are being presented before the world as bogus voters. This has led to the spread of a large scale scandal across the national media. How did he collect these details? Had he done it legally? asked Pinarayi.

Earlier he had raised some issues regarding data trade while the government was trying to help the people of the state during the spread of pandemic. Now the same person, who had raised allegations, has come out publishing the details of individuals portraying them as bogus voters. The ethics and violation of privacy in this have already been discussed by many people in society, said Pinarayi.

BJP leaders keep on saying that the Tripura debacle will be repeated in Kerala. This should be viewed seriously. The national leaders of BJP have been coming to Kerala and threatening the government. But, the people of Kerala would give them a befitting reply which they couldn’t even dream of. The unholy nexus of Co-Le-B, would be exiled by the people of Kerala and the secular mind of Kerala would throw the whims and illusions of this unholy nexus into the Arabian Sea, said Pinarayi.