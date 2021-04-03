Jumbo tramples woman to death in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A 47-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant under Chethayalam forest range in Wayanad on Friday morning. The deceased is Neykuppa Vellilatt Ganga Devi. Though Ganga Devi was rushed to hospital, she could not be saved. Agitated local residents, who met forest officials and sought immediate compensation, besides steps to prevent man-animal conflict, were pacified by the officials.

This is the third death due to jumbo attack in Wayanad this year. In early January, a plantation estate labourer, Parvathi Parashuraman, died in hospital after she was attacked by an elephant at Kunnambatta near Meppadi while returning home after work. Two weeks after the incident, Shahana, 26, a tourist from Kannur, was trampled to death by a wild jumbo at a resort in Elimbilery near Meppadi.