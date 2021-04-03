STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran committed sin by unleashing cops on Ayyappa devotees: Nirmala Sitharaman

Reacting to Narendra Modi's allegation, Kadakampally Surendran said the PM made such a remark as he was misled by the state BJP leadership.

Published: 03rd April 2021 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: The BJP on Saturday continued to attack Kerala's ruling LDF over the Sabarimala issue with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleging Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran committed a sin by unleashing police on devotees of Lord Ayyappa during the Sabarimala protests in 2018.

"The devotee who had gone to visit (darshan) the swami (god) was hit. This man (the Devaswom Minister), he cannot atone this sin if he does penance (tapas) even for 500 years," Sitharaman told a poll meeting held in a North Kerala constituency on the penultimate day of campaigning for the state Assembly elections.

Her statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Devaswom Minister as "one of the masterminds" to shower lathis on the devotees.

Reacting to Modi's allegation, Kadakampally Surendran said the Prime Minister made such a remark as he was misled by the state BJP leadership.

Modi had chanted "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" thrice at a poll rally held in Konni in Pathanamthitta on Friday.

The BJP has fielded its firebrand leader Sobha Surendran against Kadakampally Surendran, a senior CPI(M) leader, in Kazhakootam Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Kadakampally Surendran Kerala Ayyappa Ayyappa temple
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp