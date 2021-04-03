STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Row erupts in Kerala over SDPI's support to UDF candidate in Manjeswaram where BJP chief is contesting

BJP threatened that the decision of Congress to accept the support of the SDPI would have its echo in the Assembly polls in Assam.

Published: 03rd April 2021 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MANJESWARAM: A controversy has erupted in Kerala over the decision of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), to support the Congress-led UDF in Manjeswaram Assembly seat where BJP leader K Surendran is considered to be a top contender in the April 6 polls.

Attacking the Congress, the BJP has asked the opposition party to reveal its stand on the issue.

The saffron party threatened that the decision of Congress to accept the support of the SDPI would have its echo in the Assembly polls in Assam.

Addressing a poll meeting here seeking votes for Surendran in the segment bordering Karnataka, Union Minister Smriti Irani said the national leadership of the Congress will have to explain to the people of poll bound Assam on how it can take the support of an outfit which "waged a battle against the people of Northeast" in the Kerala election.

The Congress and the UDF have not reacted to the development which unfolded after the SDPI said today it would support the candidate fielded by the UDF to ensure the defeat of BJP state president Surendran in the April 6 polls.

Hitting out at the Congress, Irani said in 2012 the state government had informed the Kerala high court that "they (PFI) are the enemies of the state".

She wondered how the Congress party could accept the support of such outfits in elections.

"The Congress has to explain how a party which has launched a battle against the people of Assam and Northeast has become its friend," Irani said, apparently referring to the alleged role of the PFI in the violence that erupted in Assam during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in late 2019.

SDPI state president Abdul Majeed Faizy said the party decided to support UDF candidate AKM Ashraf of Muslim League to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the elections.

Talking to PTI, he said a survey carried out by the SDPI in the constituency had revealed that extending support to the UDF candidate will ensure the defeat of Surendran in the constituency.

"We have a very strong presence in Manjeswaram. Our party is active in 83 wards in the constituency. We contested only in 26 wards in Manjeswaram in the civic polls held last December and secured over 7800 votes from 26 wards," he said.

Faizy said despite having a growth in the area, the SDPI did not field its candidate in the Assembly elections to make sure that the BJP is defeated.

When contacted, UDF Kasargod district convener and IUML leader C T Ahamed Ali said he was not aware of the development.

Manjeswaram is one of the few constituencies in the state where a tight fight between the UDF and BJP is being witnessed.

Congress ally IUML has fielded AKM Ashraf, who hails from the constituency, as the UDF candidate, while CPI(M) leader V V Rameshan is the LDF candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala SDPI UDF Manjeswaram BJP Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp