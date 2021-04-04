Amit Shah poses seven questions on gold smuggling to Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has put seven questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case and demanded a reply from the CM before the state heads to the polls. Addressing an election rally at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad on Saturday, Shah said that though he had asked several questions to Pinarayi Vijayan many times, the CM merely got angry and didn’t reply to any of them. Shah also ridiculed the LDF and the UDF for remaining arch rivals in Kerala even as the CPM and the Congress — which head the two fronts, respectively — hold hands in West Bengal.

He said that the Communists and Congress should merge to form the ‘Comrade Congress Party.

Amit Shah also sought to make fun of senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion, calling him a ‘tourist’ politician. “Rahul Gandhi had earlier represented Amethi (UP) in the Lok Sabha for 15 years, but did nothing for the constituency. Wayanad shouldn’t expect anything from Rahul. He is a tourist politician,” Shah said. He alleged that when the LDF government unleashed cruelty on believers in Sabarimala, the Congress remained a mute spectator.

PINARAYI TAKES DIG AT PM

Kannur: Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chanting of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ in Konni, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that the PM must have remembered the statements he made when he visited the state earlier. Pinarayi said the Congress and BJP in the state are moving like twin brothers in the poll field. In fact, many Congress-controlled states were gifted to BJP, he said.

