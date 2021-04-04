STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Amit Shah poses seven questions on gold smuggling to Pinarayi

He said that the Communists and Congress should merge to form the ‘Comrade Congress Party.

Published: 04th April 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah waves at party workers during a roadshow organised by the NDA as part of the campaign for the front’s candidates Navya Haridas, MT Ramesh, VK Sajeevan, in Kozhikode on Saturday | TP Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has put seven questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case and demanded a reply from the CM before the state heads to the polls. Addressing an election rally at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad on Saturday, Shah said that though he had asked several questions to Pinarayi Vijayan many times, the CM merely got angry and didn’t reply to any of them. Shah also ridiculed the LDF and the  UDF for remaining arch rivals in Kerala even as the CPM and the Congress — which head the two fronts, respectively — hold hands in West Bengal. 

He said that the Communists and Congress should merge to form the ‘Comrade Congress Party.
Amit Shah also sought to make fun of senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion, calling him a ‘tourist’ politician. “Rahul Gandhi had earlier represented Amethi (UP) in the Lok Sabha for 15 years, but did nothing for the constituency. Wayanad shouldn’t expect anything from Rahul. He is a tourist politician,” Shah said. He alleged that when the LDF government unleashed cruelty on believers in Sabarimala, the Congress remained a mute spectator. 

PINARAYI TAKES DIG AT PM

Kannur: Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chanting of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ in Konni, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that the PM must have remembered the statements he made when he visited the state earlier. Pinarayi said the Congress and BJP in the state are moving like twin brothers in the poll field. In fact, many Congress-controlled states were gifted to BJP, he said.

THE POSERS

  • Did key accused in gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh work under your office?
  •  Is it true that Swapna had been hired for a monthly salary of RS 3lakh, which was paid by the state government?
  • Was there a nexus between your former principal secretary and the accused...did he help her out?
  • Did the former principal secretary facilitate Swapna’s foreign travel at the expense of the exchequer?
  • Was she a frequent visitor to the  Chief Minister’s Office (CMO)?
  •  Did someone from the CMO call up the customs authorities, asking them to release the gold seized at the airport?
  • What prevented intervention by the state government when the ED and customs sleuths were attacked in the case?
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold smuggling Amit Shah Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp