STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala elections: Big guns’ loss, emergence of NDA in store

 Some surprise results. 

Published: 04th April 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran (Photo | EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Some surprise results. Defeat of a few big guns. Emergence of saffron party as a force to reckon with. The polls this time could present us with a whole new scenario.Left could suffer setbacks in south and central Kerala. In Kundara, Fisheries Minister Mercykutty Amma is sweating against P C Vishnunadh, as the deep-sea fishing row has created mistrust among a section of voters. In Kollam, many Left supporters are not confident about actor Mukesh’s chances.

“Novelty factor works in favour of an actor when he/she is fielded for the first time, but the second time is all about performance. Bindu Krishna is giving Mukesh a tough fight,” a source said.UDF’s  K M Shaji and Anil Akkara are under pressure in sitting seats Azhikode and Wadakkanchery, respectively. 

Left struggling to retain Alappuzha

While the corruption allegations are working against Shaji’s favour, the candidature of Xavier Chittilappilly coupled with resentment over the LIFE Mission issue could turn the tide against Akkara.

In Kannur, young leader Satheesan Pacheni might upset Congress (S) veteran Ramachandran Kadannappally while in Pattambi, Riyaz Mukkoli, who enjoys a huge IUML support, could wrest the seat from CPI’s Mohammed Mohsin. The Left is struggling to retain Alappuzha and Ranni, while in Vadakara, Manayath Chandran faces stiff fight from RMPI’s K K Rema.

In Kalamassery, the general trend is in favour of P Rajeev, but strong undercurrents may favour UDF.  In Tripunithura, UDF’s K Babu will get a good number of BJP votes while Dheevara votes from the Left could go to BJP’s K S Radhakrishnan.

There are indications that the saffron party may spring a surprise in Palakkad,  Malampuzha and Kazhakoottam, apart from Nemom. E Sreedharan factor is paying BJP rich dividends in Palakkad district. In Vattiyoorkavu, Congress could be pushed to third place while in Nemom the fight is between BJP and CPM.

Last time the BJP had won Nemom and finished second in Manjeshwar, Kasaragod, Kazhakoottam, Malampuzha, Palakkad and Vattiyoorkavu. This time, the party may win or finish second in more seats including Thrissur, Kodungallur and even Thiruvananthapuram central. The NDA in all likelihood will increase its vote share of 15.1% that it had polled in the 2016 assembly polls. The front which got 15.1% of the vote share in 2016 assembly elections was able to increase it to 15.20% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

This further went up to 15.56% in the last local body polls. In most places where BJP finished second, it was either the UDF or the LDF that had fielded weak candidates, observed political commentator N M Pearson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDA BJP Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp