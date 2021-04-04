STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left leans on Pinarayi to break incumbency jinx

However, it’s the welfare politics that strikes a chord with the masses.

Published: 04th April 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shares a light moment with kids during his campaigning at Andallur in Dharmadom on Saturday | Express

By Anil S 
Express News Service

Entha’ppa, who else but Pinarayi?” 70-year-old Vijayan asks half-mockingly with a gentle nod of the head while waiting patiently for his namesake to arrive. On a microphone nearby, Dishna Prasad, a young SFI firebrand, is busy unleashing a tirade against Congress for indulging in rice politics. A sea of red with scores of men, women, and children listens with rapt attention, all eyes on the road. No sooner does the array of vehicles show up, than Dishna quickly winds up her hour-long address. “Here he comes... come and hear him speak,” invites Vijayan as Pinarayi Vijayan steps out of his cavalcade. 

The atmosphere begins to reverberate with incessant sloganeering. Mobile cameras flash, percussionists’ beats reach a crescendo and a frenzied crowd struggles to catch a glimpse of the man they call ‘The Captain’. At Kilaloor Vayanasala near Makreri in Dharmdom, Pinarayi tells the crowd why the Left remains the right choice, alleges a hidden nexus between the BJP and the UDF, and finally dwells upon the politics of welfare. 

“Last time, the BJP opened its account through Nemom. We have decided to close it this time,” he states firmly, inviting loud cheers from his adoring listeners. “Both O Rajagopal and a UDF leader said Congress votes had gone to the BJP’s kitty. Recently, an MP said he wants the UDF candidate to win from Guruvayoor and LDF’s A N Shamseer to lose from Thalassery,” says Pinarayi,  taking a potshot at Suresh Gopi.   

However, it’s the welfare politics that strikes a chord with the masses. And Pinarayi knows it well. “In these trying times of Covid, the Left was very clear that not one person should stay hungry. Our state has about 4.5 lakh people living in utter poverty and whom the state wants to support,” asserts Pinarayi.
As the CM dwells on the LDF government’s plans for further welfare measures, a visibly moved Vijayan nudges his friend who shares his elation on hearing their beloved leader air his views.

A slew of posters, flex boards of ‘Captain Pinarayi’ and red flags welcome those who enter Dharmadom. Congress’ C Raghunath and BJP’s C K Padmanabhan pale in comparison on the campaign front, while the mother of the Walayar kids has a low-key campaign.The scorching sun does not dim the spirit of the enthusiastic cadre. They are unanimous in their verdict that Pinarayi alone can lead the state in these testing times. 

On a given day, Pinarayi visits around 14-16 venues in his constituency. On Thursday, he began the campaign by addressing gatherings at Mundayod, Elavana, and Mavilayi near Cherumavilayi UP School. In his address, Pinarayi leaves no stones unturned as he launches into a short but to-the-point speech that lasts for seven to eight minutes.

He begins by mentioning the unholy nexus between UDF and BJP, goes on to hammer the Opposition and the Centre, and ends with a portrayal of the ground realities, winding with a humble but firm reminder, “This time too, the Left chose me to contest from here. Cast your vote for the Left!”

After a two-hour break for lunch, Pinarayi is back on the trail at 3pm. At Ivarkulam, Peralassery and Palayam, kids present him with his portraits they drew. Class 6  student Swathik is all joy wearing a face-mask sporting the CM’s visage, while four-year-old Nisa fiddles with her own mask. Ask Nisa whose face is it and pat comes the reply. “Pinarayi’s.” “Who is Pinarayi?” After a brief surprised look, she replies, rather patronisingly: “He’s our chief minister, don’t you know?” 

At Cheguvera Nagar, an all-woman percussion band ‘Sahridaya’ appears worn out from the scorching heat. But once Pinarayi arrives, the atmosphere changes. At venues like Palakkeezh, Vannante Matta, and Urppalli junctions near Paduvilayi, it’s mostly women who gather for family meets. Winding up his campaign for the day at Vengad at around 8pm, Pinarayi goes full throttle, attacking the Centre over its Fascist approach. This time around, neither the Left nor Pinarayi seems to harbour any doubts of LDF retaining power thereby setting a record in the state’s political history.

