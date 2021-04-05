STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

18,000 farmers in Kerala told to repay PM-Kisan dole

The state agriculture department has issued repayment notices to them after the verification by both the state and central governments found that they were ineligible to receive the assistance. 

Published: 05th April 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

farmers

For representational purposes

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 17,431 farmers from the state will have to repay the cash dole given by the Central government under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), an income support scheme for farmers. The state agriculture department has issued repayment notices to them after the verification by both the state and central governments found that they were ineligible to receive the assistance. 

Speaking to TNIE, a senior agriculture directorate officer said the verification by the state government has found that 2,295 farmers who applied for the scheme and drawing PM-Kisan payment were ineligible, while a preliminary scrutiny by the Central government on the income tax database revealed that 15,136 beneficiaries of the scheme in Kerala are income tax payers, who are not eligible. 

The operational guidelines of the scheme stipulate that families with taxpayers, serving and retired government staff, professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants and architects registered with professional bodies, MLAs, MPs etc are not eligible for income support under the scheme. 

“There are 37 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme in Kerala. The department has been verifying around 10 per cent of the database of farmers by cross-checking their credentials. The Centre has asked the state to start recovery measures after a scrutiny of the income tax database found that 15,136 beneficiaries are ineligible for the cash benefit under the scheme. Following this, the state government communicated to ineligible farmers and most of them expressed readiness to cooperate with the government. Those who are not ready to repay the amount received will have to face measures like revenue recovery. For the time being, however, the Centre has not asked the state to start revenue recovery measures,” he said. 

The scheme envisages providing a cash dole of Rs 6,000 to over 37 lakh farmers in the state in three instalments directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, a condition set by the government to reduce fraud and pilferage in the biggest farmer scheme till date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala farmers PM Kisan
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp