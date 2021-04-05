High-decibel campaigning upsets residents in Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-octane campaigning for the assembly elections in the state came to a close on Sunday. For workers of various parties, the past month was hectic, as they worked overtime to promote the candidates fielded by their parties. However, a large group of people was left irritated as electioneering picked up the pace, due to noise pollution by the speakers mounted on campaign vehicles that blared out poll songs and plea for votes.

There is a cap on the decibel limit in sensitive zones, including schools and hospitals. However, all such instructions and related election commission guidelines were violated. The State Election Commission (SEC) did not take action against any party for the violation as, according to SEC officials, no complaint was received.“I am 77 and under treatment for various ailments. I could not take rest or sleep during the day due to loud announcements. Though I sought police action against violators, nothing happened. The parties have acted irresponsibly,” said Chandrika Kumari, a retired government servant based in Thiruvananthapuram.

Decibel levels in city areas are decided based on zones – sensitive , residential and industrial. They are also different for day and night. Areas having schools, hospitals and zoos are categorised as sensitive zones and the maximum limit is 45 decibels. In residential areas, it is 65 decibels. The noise also left students preparing for SSLC and Plus two examinations distressed.

Kerala State Pollution Control Board chairman A B Pradeep Kumar said loudspeakers were in use above prescribed decibel limits. However, he said he did not have any data on the noise levels. “Anything above 85 decibels can lead to hearing loss and mental distress. It has a severe impact on patients and people sensitive to noise. Generally, the noise from loudspeakers was 10 to 20 decibels higher than the prescribed limit,” he said.

A senior officer with the SEC told TNIE that they had not taken any action as they did not receive any complaint. “Normally, the police register cases based on complaints. Such complaints are forwarded to us. None has been received so far. However, it certainly is an issue that needs to be addressed,” said the officer who requested anonymity.