STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

High-decibel campaigning upsets residents in Kerala

Kerala State Pollution Control Board chairman A B Pradeep Kumar said loudspeakers were in use above prescribed decibel limits.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

loud, noise pollution, audio

For representational purposes

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-octane campaigning for the assembly elections in the state came to a close on Sunday. For workers of various parties, the past month was hectic, as they worked overtime to promote the candidates fielded by their parties. However, a large group of people was left irritated as electioneering picked up the pace, due to noise pollution by the speakers mounted on campaign vehicles that blared out poll songs and plea for votes. 

There is a cap on the decibel limit in sensitive zones, including schools and hospitals. However, all such instructions and related election commission guidelines were violated. The State Election Commission (SEC) did not take action against any party for the violation as, according to SEC officials, no complaint was received.“I am 77 and under treatment for various ailments. I could not take rest or sleep during the day due to loud announcements. Though I sought police action against violators, nothing happened. The parties have acted irresponsibly,” said Chandrika Kumari, a retired government servant based in Thiruvananthapuram.

Decibel levels in city areas are decided based on zones – sensitive , residential and industrial. They are also different for day and night. Areas having schools, hospitals and zoos are categorised as sensitive zones and the maximum limit is 45 decibels. In residential areas, it is 65 decibels. The noise also left students preparing for SSLC and Plus two examinations distressed. 

Kerala State Pollution Control Board chairman A B Pradeep Kumar said loudspeakers were in use above prescribed decibel limits. However, he said he did not have any data on the noise levels. “Anything above 85 decibels can lead to hearing loss and mental distress. It has a severe impact on patients and people sensitive to noise. Generally, the noise from loudspeakers was 10 to 20 decibels higher than the prescribed limit,” he said. 

A senior officer with the SEC told TNIE that they had not taken any action as they did not receive any complaint. “Normally, the police register cases based on complaints. Such complaints are forwarded to us. None has been received so far. However, it certainly is an issue that needs to be addressed,” said the officer who requested anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High-decibel campaigning Kerala polls
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp