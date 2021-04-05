INTERVIEW | NDA will be constructive opposition if it can’t get desired results: Pralhad Joshi

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran’s claim that BJP-led NDA would form the next government in the state, even if it wins 35-40 seats, had triggered a heated debate in political circles. Some even speculated the possibility of the saffron party engineering splits and defections in other parties after the election, on the lines of ‘Operation Kamala’ in Karnataka.

In an interview to The New Indian Express, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and BJP’s election in-charge for Kerala Pralhad Joshi scotched such reports and said the NDA will be a ‘constructive opposition’ if it cannot get the desired results on its own. Excerpts:

How do you assess BJP’s poll prospects in Kerala?

Our vote share increased to 17% in the previous polls. We are concentrating on some seats where we had a good response over the last two to three elections. I am hopeful our vote share and number of seats will increase this time.

The BJP state president has said NDA will be able to form a government even if it gets 35-40 seats. Does this mean BJP will engineer splits and defections?

I don’t know in what context he (K Surendran) made the statement. But I can say that if we can’t cross that mark on our own, we will be a constructive Opposition.

The state leadership believes that in a post-poll scenario, many constituents of LDF and UDF will cross over to NDA. Is this a possibility?

The primary target of our team is to win more seats. Let’s see what happens after the election. Our intention at present is to project ourselves as a credible alternative.

Manjeshwar is one of the seats where BJP has high hopes. There are reports that SDPI has decided to support Muslim League in the seat to ensure BJP’s defeat?

Islamic fundamentalists are being supported by both LDF and UDF and vice-versa. Parties like SDPI paint BJP as the villain and try to polarise votes. But one should remember that reverse polarisation is happening in the meantime.

Will the party fielding Surendran in two constituencies adversely affect his chances in both seats?

Going by the responses we are getting from Konni and Manjeshwar, I think he will win both seats and there will be a bypoll in one of them.

How crucial is Metroman E Sreedharan entering the fray and being projected as a CM candidate?

BJP believes in bringing to its fold people who have made their mark in their respective domains, not necessarily in politics. We are confident of his win. His presence will attract more professionals to BJP.

Most of the pre-poll surveys have predicted that LDF will return to power. Your thoughts?

Pre-poll surveys have gone wrong in recent times including in the UP, Bihar and Tripura assembly polls. So, I don’t think such predictions may be entirely correct.

How damaging has been the allegation of RSS ideologue R Balashankar about a secret CPM-BJP deal?

I would call such allegations childish and don’t want to comment any further on it.

Whether it be CPM’s allegation of a Congress-Muslim League-BJP (Co-Le-B) alliance or UDF’s charge of a CPM-BJP secret pact, BJP is at the centre of it all?

(Laughs) This is a ploy to scuttle the BJP’s increasing vote share and influence. Had BJP been a non-entity, no front would have taken our name. This shows BJP is now at the centre stage of Kerala politics.

There is a criticism that the LDF government is rebranding various central schemes as its own?

Our workers have been making people aware of it. People have slowly begun to realise the truth and will teach the LDF a lesson.

How do you respond to LDF’s charge that BJP is using Central agencies to target state leaders?

It’s completely false. Central agencies come into the picture only when there is any illegality. LDF, which is into all sorts of scams, is now complaining of witch-hunt. Amit Shah ji has posed nine questions to the CM and he has answered none.

Do you think BJP’s stance on Sabarimala will be endorsed by voters?

BJP does not intend to create polarisation on the issue. Our stance is to protect the sentiments of all sections of society. While LDF’s intention was to disrespect the people’s faith, UDF adopted double standards on the women’s entry issue.

UDF too raised the Sabarimala issue ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and reaped huge electoral gain.

I agree that UDF took advantage of the issue. But after that, they betrayed the people. Rahul Gandhi has never spoken on the Sabarimala issue in Parliament. Neither has he tried to represent the sentiments of devotees. BJP has continuously stood for protecting people’s faith and beliefs.

UDF has questioned BJP-led Union government’s sincerity on Sabarimala. It says the Centre could have enacted a legislation since religious institutions fall in the Concurrent list?

Devaswom Board comes under the state government. If the Centre enacts a law, it will be accused of interfering in state’s rights and going against the country’s federal structure. Let me make it clear. It is for the state government to take a call on the matter.

How successful have BJP’s efforts been in taking the Christian community into confidence?

Christians have started to seriously observe issues like ‘love jihad’ and the disproportionate distribution of central aid meant for minorities by the state government. As far as BJP is concerned, we follow the practice of justice to all, appeasement of none.

