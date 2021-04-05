STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramesh Chennithala releases proof of KSEB, Adani firm deal

Letter of award was signed on Feb 15 for purchasing 50 MW of power

Published: 05th April 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUNNAR: Continuing his tirade against the LDF government regarding the alleged shady deal for the purchase of power at an “exorbitant” rate, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday released a copy of the letter of award signed by KSEB and Ankit Rabadia of Adani Enterprises.Speaking to media at Munnar, he said the letter of award was signed on February 15 for purchasing 50 MW of power in four phases from April 1 to May 31. 

Before signing the deal, KSEB had sought the permission from the State Electricity Regulatory Commission which conducted a public hearing on three companies on March 17. “The chief minister and electricity minister who maintained that there is no deal with Adani should now clarify who is lying,” he said.

Chennithala said the government signed the letter of award as it could not sign an agreement due to the election code of conduct. “Each time I raise an allegation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan humiliates me and when I produce evidence, he retreats. The CM had to cancel the agreement with EMCC and Sprinklr as my allegations were proved true,” he said.

Chennithala said the 25-year agreement to purchase wind power from Adani and the short-term deal exposes the favouritism of the LDF towards Adani Enterprises. He alleged that Adani is the link between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pinarayi.

Responding to Chennithala’s allegation, Electricity Minister M M Mani said the Congress-ruled Rajasthan was purchasing solar power at the rate of Rs 4.29 per unit while the rate of wind power is Rs 5.02. He said the Opposition leader was jealous of the Kerala government which purchases power at the lowest rate.

