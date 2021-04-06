STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40% voter turnout at noon in Kerala polls dominated by Sabarimala issue

Minor clashes between BJP and CPM workers were reported from the Kazhakkoottam constituency.

Published: 06th April 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala polls 2021

Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 40% of the electorate in the state had cast their votes in the first five hours of polling in the Assembly election and the by-election to Malappuram Lok Sabha seat, on Tuesday.

Minor clashes between BJP and CPM workers were reported from the Kazhakkoottam constituency. Several people, including women, sustained injuries in the clash at Kattayikonam. The BJP workers alleged that the CPM men unleashed violence on them when they were distributing slips to voters.

A 65-year-old voter, Gopinatha Kurup collapsed and died in the polling booth at Vallakmkulam in Alappuzha. Two cases of bogus voting were reported in the state. 

The Sabarimala issue dominated the political discourse on voting day as well. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opined that Lord Ayyappa and other deities were with the LDF, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the LDF government would face the wrath of Lord Ayyappa and also of the people.

