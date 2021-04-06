BJP twisted my criticism of LDF, says Mullappally

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran said his criticism over LDF fielding a weak candidate in Manjeshwar was distorted by BJP.

“The CPM has fielded a weak candidate in Manjeshwar. He has already conceded defeat there. It was in that context that I said: ‘To defeat BJP, LDF should vote for UDF’. The UDF has the strength to win Manjeshwar on its own. But there are good Communists who wish the defeat of both BJP and CPM. They will vote for UDF,” Mullappally clarified here on Monday.

Earlier, BJP state president K Surendran had flayed Mullappally for seeking LDF votes in Manjeshwar saying it was a gross insult to the kin of Kripesh and Sharath Lal, two Youth Congress workers who were allegedly killed by CPM activists.

Mullappally said that Surendran is contesting from Manjeshwar with the blessings of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CPM and the BJP are pumping money to have a Congress-free Kerala, which will only remain a dream. The UDF is making waves in the state and it will come to power by winning 100 seats”, said Mullappally.

“The CPM-BJP secret collaboration is no more a secret as it’s already known to the people of Kerala. The undercurrent in local elections is still going on,” he said.The CPM and the BJP are facing ideological poverty. Mullappally said Congress would close BJP account in Nemom as a strong candidate has been fielded there.